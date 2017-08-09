Fire breaks out at classic car dealership in Staunton, Illinois

A fire broke out at a classic car dealership in Staunton, Illinois

Tuesday evening.

The Macoupin County Sheriff said the fire broke out at Country Classic Cars, located along old Route 66 just off Interstate 55, around 8 p.m.

Staunton Fire Chief Rick Haase says the heavy fire came from the center of the building and then spread to both ends. He said the roof collapsed fairly early in the fire.

Chief Haase said all the water to fight the fire had to be tanked in because of the rural location of the business.

Twelve to 15 fire departments from three counties were called to the scene to assist. There were no reports of injuries.

The state fire marshal has been called in to investigate. The cause of the fire is currently unknown.

County Classic Cars is known for its large display of classic cars and trucks. The business also has a showroom, gift shop and a garage/service area.

