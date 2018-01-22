Fire causes $34,000 in damage to home in Fort Madison

A home has thousands of dollars worth of damage after a chimney fire in Fort Madison. According to a news release, firefighters were called to the home on Ave. M Saturday, Jan. 20, 2018. Flames were visible from the roof, around the chimney of a wood-burning stove.

Firefighters were able to quickly put the fire out. But the damage to the roof as well as a wall that sustained water damage added up to an estimated $34,000.

The owner of the home is identified as Travis Schroeder. Officials say no one was home when the fire broke out.