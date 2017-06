Authorities are investigating what caused a fire at the University of Iowa campus in Iowa City.

Authorities say firefighters were dispatched around 7:50 p.m. Sunday, June 11 to the Bowen Science Building. The arriving crew found a working fire in a laboratory on the second floor. Officials say 16 firefighters put the fire out in about 20 minutes

No injuries have been reported.

Deputy Fire Chief Brian Platz says damage to the structure and contents is estimated at $500,000