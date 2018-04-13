Fire causes damage at apartment building in Muscatine

Residents have been displaced after a fire broke out inside an apartment building in Muscatine. It broke out in a ten-unit apartment building in the 300 block of West 3rd Street around 10 a.m. Friday, April 13, 2018.

According to a news release, crews found heavy smoke coming from a basement apartment when they arrived. The fire was brought under control and damage was contained to the apartment and one above it.

All residents are accounted for and there were no injuries. Two cats were rescued from a smoke-filled apartment and received emergency treatment, but are going to be alright.

Damage is estimated at approximately $25,000. Due to smoke throughout the building, all residents will be displaced for a while. The American Red Cross has been called to help.

West 3rd Street remains blocked off from Pine to Linn Street and drivers are asked to avoid the area.

