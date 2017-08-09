Dubuque County business fire causes over $1 million in damage

Firefighters were called to Key City Movers and Storage, 15665 Key City Lane early Tuesday afternoon to battle a structure fire. The call came in around 1:26 p.m.

According to the Dubuque County Sheriff's Office, the Epworth, Centralia/Peosta, Farley and Dubuque Fire Departments, along with deputies from the Dubuque County Sheriff's Office responded to the scene.

Officials say the building owned by Craig Smith sustained in excess of one million dollars in damage from the fire. the cause of the fire is under investigation.