The Blackhawk Fire Department got a call for a structure fire at 12:40 a.m. on May 26.

According to the fire department, flames broke out at 1213 W. 10th Ave. Officials said in the past the building has housed various businesses

Coyne Center and Coal Valley crews assisted. There is significant damage to the building, but fire officials said they didn't think it was a total loss.

No one was hurt, but the fire is under investigation.