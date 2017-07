Crews were called to a fire at an abandoned mobile home Friday morning, July 14, 2017. The call came in to the Rustic Ridge Mobile Home Park and 3010 west 49th, unit number seven.

Officials at the scene say the home was being torn down when the fire started.

There is no word of any injuries.

