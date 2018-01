The Davenport Fire Department said they got a call for a fire in the 900 block of Locust St. around 5:45 a.m. on Dec. 20.

The fire was contained to a garage where crews found a vehicle on fire. Officials said there was damage to the contents of the garage, the vehicle and the garage itself.

The fire department said people were home at the time, but no one was injured.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.