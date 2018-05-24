Fire crews investigate storage fire in Milan, storage renters lose everything

A massive fire takes down a storage facility in minutes, with multiple renters losing their property. It happened on 5th Avenue West in Milan, at the Oak Grove Storage facilities, according to the owner of Oak Grove storage has about 30 units.

The fire was right next to a residential area, according to the Black Hawk Fire chief, 8 different fire departments were called to take the fire down.

"I seen the black smoke and I came over to get a closer look, and I heard the big explosion," said Charles Norman, who was just steps away from the fire.

"My friend lost everything another friend of mine lost all his Tv's an stuff, another guy lost the stuff he had in there," said Norman.

Max Presler, is one of those friends who lost multiple items in storage.

"I was shocked, no doubt about that, when a guy called me about it I thought he was kidding me," said Presler. "It was a lot of yard sale stuff, a lot more people had a lot more important things in there, I feel bad for them cause I know one lady depends on all the stuff that she has in hers for a living."

The owner of Oak Grove says the storage facility had everything you can think of, TV's, furniture, and other personal belongings, all gone. 8 fire departments were called to the scene, fire officials say due to the low water supply in Milan, each department needed to bring in water to take down the fire.

"When you're on the volunteer side, mutual aid is very important cause manpower is low on the volunteer side we depend on each other a lot and do as well as they can," said Blackhawk Fire Chief, Jerry Madar.

Fire Officials say there is no word on what caused the fire.