Fire crews responded to National Railway on Monday, April 16 for reports of a structure fire just before 5:30 p.m.

Responding crews began putting out the fire, that was coming from a scrap-metal storage building located at 300 N. 9th Street in Silvis.

During the fire, there were no public safety issues and no injuries were reported.