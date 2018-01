A Muscatine catering business is damaged after a morning fire.

Muscatine and Fruitland fire crews responded to the Rendevous Banquet Center on the corner of Lucas and James Street.

Crews found significant smoke and fire coming from the roof. Fortunately the building's sprinkler system was running and helped contain the fire.

No one was inured.

The fire damaged the roof and the HVAC system inside, causing around $20,000 in damages.