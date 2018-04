Crews are on scene for a barn fire in rural Scott County. The call came in before 11 a.m. for a structure fire in the 1800 block of 315th Street.

We do have a crew on the scene right now and we are hoping to gather more information as to causes and if there are any other injuries.

This is a developing story, stick with us both on-air and on our KWQC News App for any updates.