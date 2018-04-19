Fire crews respond to fire in rural Scott County

Multiple fire departments responded to an early morning barn fire in rural Scott County Thursday morning.

Flames and smoke could be seen from the top of the building, the fire started just after 3 a.m. on Utica Ridge Road north of I-80 and Rhythm City Casino.

Eldridge, Bettendorf and Davenport fire crews were on the scene.

No one was inside the building at the time of the fire and the cause is under investigation.

This is a developing story, stick with us both on-air and on our KWQC News App for the latest updates.