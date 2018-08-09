Fire crews respond to two separate fires in Davenport on Tuesday

Fire officials in Davenport responded to two separate fires on Tuesday night. Officials say no injuries were reported in either incident.

On Tuesday night, officials were called just before 7:30 p.m. to a mobile home park in the 5100 block of North Fairmount Street. Upon arrival, bystanders were outside waving and pointing to a mobile home that had white smoke coming from it. District Chief Robbie Minnaert says the fire began in a bathroom exhaust fan. Crews safely removed a dog from the home and were able to extinguish the fire quickly. The American Red Cross was called to assist the homeowner.

Just after 7:40 p.m. crews were called to the 2100 block of West 2nd Street for reports of another structure fire. Upon arrival, crews found a large 2-car detached garage with smoke and steam coming from a sliding door. Officials say several people were in and around the garage as one man used a garden hose to extinguish the fire prior to Davenport fire officials responding. The man said he was working on a motorcycle when it caught fire and spread to the garage.

No injuries were reported.