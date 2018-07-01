Fire crews work to put out house fire in Davenport

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) Fire crews are working to put out a house fire in Davenport.
It happened around 10:30 p.m. Sunday night on Davie St.
TV6 has a crew on the scene.
The cause is still unknown at this time and it is unclear if anyone was inside when it happened.
Stay with TV6 on air and online as more information is made available.
Posted: Sun 11:43 PM, Jul 01, 2018
