Fire damages Dubuque home, 6 people get out safely

Dubuque Firefighters responded to a house fire Sunday afternoon on the north side of the city.

According to a news release, around 3:15 p.m. seven companies responded to a reported fire at 2739 Central Avenue and found fire coming from the second story windows of the house.

Crews quickly controlled the fire from outside the house before moving into the house and extinguishing it. The fire was also in the attic.

Firefighters said all six people got out of the home before they arrived and there were no injuries.

The fire damaged one room and the attic, with smoke damage to the second floor.

Firefighters have not yet determined a cause of the fire.