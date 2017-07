A fire caused significant damage to a home in Muscatine Friday, July 21, 2017.

Firefighters were called to a home on E. 8th St. around 7:30 a.m.

When they arrived, smoke was seen coming from the attic and the rear of the house. They were able to bring the fire under control within a half hour.

Officials say the fire caused significant damage to the attic area on the front side of the home. Damage is estimated at $10,000.

No one was hurt.