Fire department veteran to serve as Davenport Fire Marshal

The City of Davenport has announced it has named a new fire marshal.

Captain Jim Morris will become assistant chief and fire marshal.

Morris has served as Interim Fire Marshal since October 2017 following the unexpected death of Fire Marshal Mike Hayman.

Morris is a 22-year veteran of the Davenport Fire Department with significant experience in both inspections and investigations. He will have oversight of the Fire Prevention Bureau, fire code enforcement, fire and life safety prevention and education activities, and fire investigations in the City of Davenport.