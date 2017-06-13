Fire destroys pizza place in Wataga, Illinois

Firefighters were dispatched to a popular pizza place in Wataga, Illinois Tuesday night. The call came at about 4:45 p.m. June 13th, 2017. Jimmy's Pizza is at 114 N Depot Road.

Oneida Wataga Fire Chief Dustin Steck says fire crews encountered heavy smoke and the fire appeared to be located in the ceiling area of the kitchen. There were some people inside at the time it started but they were all evacuated. At one point, firefighters had to back out of the building due to structural conditions. Chief Steck says a lot of mutual aid came into play. One firefighter was transported for minor injuries and it took a couple of hours to get the fire under control. Crews were expected to be on scene throughout the night to check on hot spots.

Officials say the building is a total loss but a cause is not yet known. The state fire marshal's office is investigating.