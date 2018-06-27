Fire destroys semi filled with chocolate on Iowa interstate

Talk about hot chocolate.

A semi-trailer loaded with chocolate from Hershey, Pennsylvania caught fire on I-80 Wednesday morning in Dexter.

Wendy Myers-Beeler, who shot video of the wreckage, tells KWQC she called 911 after seeing the fire was too big for the driver to put out with a fire extinguisher.

KCCI reports the truck had brake problems before the fire, and that no one was injured.

However, all the chocolate was lost.