Fire destroys semi filled with chocolate on Iowa interstate

DEXTER, Iowa (KWQC) – Talk about hot chocolate.
A semi-trailer loaded with chocolate from Hershey, Pennsylvania caught fire on I-80 Wednesday morning in Dexter.
Wendy Myers-Beeler, who shot video of the wreckage, tells KWQC she called 911 after seeing the fire was too big for the driver to put out with a fire extinguisher.
KCCI reports the truck had brake problems before the fire, and that no one was injured.
However, all the chocolate was lost.
