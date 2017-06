Crews were called to an early morning house fire located at 1305 Medina Ct.

According to city officials, crews were dispatched around 4:50 a.m.

There is no word how the fire started, how much damage was caused or if anyone was hurt.

A neighbor tells us she thinks the fire was caused by lightning around 4:35.

The fire chief says the fire is under investigation.

