Road reopened after fire on West River Drive in Davenport-UPDATED

UPDATE: The road has reopened.

ORIGINAL: Crews responded to a fire in the 6100 block of West River Drive Friday morning, February 9. We are told the fire, which was reported around 9:15 a.m., is in a barn/maintenance building. We are told no one was in the structure when crews arrived.

Officials have closed down River Drive from Ricker Hill Road to S. Utah Avenue while crews attend to the scene. Traffic is being rerouted onto Rockingham Road.

We have a crew on scene and we'll updated this story when we receive more information.