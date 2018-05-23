Firefighters turn to saunas in hopes of reducing cancer risk

Firefighters put their lives on the line every day, but research shows their health could also be in jeopardy. According to the The National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health, an increasing number of firefighters are being diagnosed with cancer and other serious illnesses. One company in the Quad Cities area is hoping to be a part of the solution. This is the first week Sandry Fire Supply, based in DeWitt, is selling saunas. Research shows sweating out harmful toxins, absorbed while fighting fires, can help reduce the risk of cancer. Owner, Bob Sandry is a firefighter and said it's an issue firefighters don't often think of.

"We all know it's a hazardous job and we get that when we sign on to do those things," Sandry said. "We never think of ourselves, I don't think there's a firefighter out there that thinks of himself."

According to NIOSH, firefighters surveyed had three to five times more toxins in their urine after fighting a fire, than before. Sandry said saunas are already being used in fire departments nationwide and hopes it will soon become the norm in the Quad Cities.

"If it helps one firefighter it was worth it, as we look at it in the fire service, if we can save one person it's worth it to us."