Fired sheriff's deputy arrested on suspicion of sex charges

A fired east-central Kansas sheriff's deputy who worked in a school has been arrested in Iowa on suspicion of child sex charges.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation said in a news release that the former Linn County Sheriff's Deputy was arrested Thursday in Decorah, Iowa. He was booked into the jail in Winneshiek County, Iowa, on suspicion of aggravated indecent liberties with a minor and sexual exploitation of a child.

The release says the Linn County sheriff requested assistance from the KBI in October after receiving information from the Pleasanton School District superintendent and removing the deputy from his role as a school resource officer. The deputy then was placed on administrative leave in November and terminated Wednesday.

The KBI say Kansas authorities are working to have the deputy extradited.