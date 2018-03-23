Firefighter dies after battling fire that spread onto movie set

A New York City firefighter was killed while fighting a five-alarm fire in an apartment building.

37-year-old Michael Davidson, a 15-year veteran of the department was severely injured while fighting the massive blaze. He was rushed to the hospital where he later died.

Another person was injured in the blaze and was taken to an area hospital. It's not clear whether that person was also a firefighter.

The fire broke out in the basement of the building Thursday night. The flames quickly spread through the building and onto a movie set.

One of the actors in the film said they could smell the smoke as they were wrapping up for the day.

The fire was brought under control by early Friday morning.

The fire spread to the set of "Motherless Brooklyn" a film being directed by Edward Norton.