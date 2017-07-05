Fire at Fig's in Galesburg, firefighter treated for heat exhaustion

A downtown building housing two restaurants was damaged in a fire that broke out Wednesday morning, July 5, 2017. The building, located at 51 N. Prairie St. houses The Cellar and Fig's Italian Steakhouse.

The Galesburg Fire Department received the call shortly after 7 a.m. Fire Chief Simkins said there were plenty of staff due to a shift change at the time at the time of the call. He said there were several first shift firefighters already at the station, in addition to the 11 on duty until 7:30 a.m.

When crews arrived, they found smoke pushing form the eaves on all four sides of the building. Two hand lines were stretched into the basement and first floor. No fire was found in The Cellar.

Chief Simkins says a well-involved fire was found in the kitchen on the first floor in Fig's and it had extended into the open ceiling area and the attic. A hole was cut in the roof using the aerial ladder.

There was no one found in the building. The business suffered significant smoke damage and some structural damage to the kitchen and ceiling areas.

The Street Department had the surrounding streets barricaded and police helped to evacuate nearby buildings.

Chief Simkins says one firefighter was treated for heat exhaustion on scene by paramedics.

Surrounding businesses were monitoring for smoke and odor. 1-800 Board-up was on-scene assisting Stone-Hayes Independent Living Center in clearing their building.

Galesburg Fire Department Capt. Schmitt called in the State Fire Marshal investigator and crime dog to assist in determining origin and cause of the fire.



