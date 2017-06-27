Firefighters are on the scene of a fire caused by at least one explosion in west Sterling.

The explosion and fire occurred at 12:50 a.m. inside a trailer on West Lincoln Way near Cimco Recycling, according to the Sterling Fire Department.

One firefighter told KWQC the explosion was “fairly dramatic,” sent significant debris flying and could be felt blocks away.

The firefighter says there are no reports of injuries so far.

At one point overnight a section of 4th Street was closed off but had been reopened as of 4 a.m.

The firefighter would not speculate as to what material may have caused the explosion but said there is an investigation.