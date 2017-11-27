Firefighters called to Rock Island elementary school Monday morning

Firefighters were called to the Rock Island Academy, 930 14th St., to extinguish a small fire. School District spokesperson Holly Sparkman says the incident happened in the boys restroom at the start of school, right around 8:30 a.m.

Sparkman says the students were evacuated as the alarm went off and no students were injured.

She says the fire department was quick to respond. Fire officials spent time making sure it was safe to have the students return. They were finally allowed back in the building around 9:35 a.m.

There is no word on what or who started the fire. Stay tuned to KWQC-TV6 and kwqc.com for updates as we receive them.