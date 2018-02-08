Firefighters focus smoke alarm initiative on Davenport neighborhood

The Davenport Fire Department is kicking-off a new initiative Thursday, installing smoke alarms in the Five Seasons neighborhood.

Lt. Zach Soliz will install the first smoke alarm in a mobile home on Thursday morning. On Saturday, the Red Cross will join firefighters to finish the job.

Davenport started its smoke alarm program six years ago. But crews are focusing on the Five Seasons neighborhood after a mobile home fire killed an entire family back on December 21, 2017.

Kelsey Clain, 23, and her four children ages 5, 4, 2 and 9 months died in the fire. Firefighters said there were no smoke alarms inside the home at the time.

