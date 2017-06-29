Firefighters get training at the Rock Island Arsenal

The training involved team training and firefighter self-rescue. The teams

went through four different scenarios, testing their ability to rescue a

firefighter in distress and to rescue themselves in an emergency situation.

A total of 133 firefighters were trained in the three-day session.

Training Officer Darin Keith of the Rock Island Arsenal Fire Department said the first evolution the firefighters experienced involves searching for a firefighter in distress, assessing that firefighter for injuries, and

removing the injured firefighter from the smoke and heat of a burning

building. They must also check the injured firefighter's face mask and begin CPR.

The second scenario requires firefighters to locate a teammate who was

involved in a structure collapse. Teams must find the missing member,

carefully remove debris, and force their way out of the structure through a simulated wall.

A third scenario is a maze that requires firefighters to navigate a maze of various openings and different angles and sizes. Some firefighters have to remove their air packs from their backs, maintain control of that equipment while conducting the maneuver, and again must break through a simulated wall.

The final training scenario requires the firefighters to maneuver multiple

hose lines through a smoke-filled structure. The firefighters must evacuate, by following a hose out through the structure. Keith said scenarios are very realistic, and many are designed to prepare for the rescue of a firefighter. "They're practicing for the worst day they'll ever have on the job," he said.

The firefighters from the Illinois Mutual Alarm Box Aid System, Division 43, conducted training at Rock Island Arsenal's firefighter training area June 20-21.

Division 43 includes firefighters from Rock Island Arsenal, Bettendorf, East Moline, Moline and Rock Island fire departments. The week of June 18-24 2017 was Firefighter Safety Stand Down, which has the theme of Mayday, Self Rescue and Rapid Intervention. The Division 43 agencies train together on a monthly basis with different topics each month. July training, conducted by the Illinois Fire Service Institute, will involve rescue from a grain bin.

