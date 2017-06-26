Davenport Police field calls of fireworks complaints

As a mother of two children with autism, Anne Holtan knows the importance of a routine. Each day she strives to fill their days with a good balance of familiar activities and down time.

"With the behavior you get some anxiety, there's a lot of pacing that goes around unexpected sensory issues that you wouldn't think about."

Holtan's sons, Tyler and Ryan are 15 and 16-years-old. She said raising two children with autism is a blessing but also has its challenges. One of those challenges, is sensory overload. Holtan said her boys dislike loud noises and unfamiliar settings.

"There will be those unexpected noises and that's not in the kids' routine and they don't know how to handle it."

Their family spends each Fourth of July at home for that reason. However, this year, the Davenport Police Department said celebrations are starting much sooner. According to Major Bladel, the law change in Iowa has led to more complaints.

"We have received a mixed reaction regarding fireworks some really enjoy the fireworks and others not so much."

Last year, the department received 79 complaints from June 1 to June 26. This year, police have already received 119 complaints, 51 of those calls came over the weekend.

"Usually we will have on average about 235 calls a year and a bulk of those calls come from the time period of June 1 to July 15.

Under the new law, residents are able to use consumer fireworks on their own private property or the property of a person who consented. However, there are time restrictions. Fireworks are only allowed from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. on weekdays. On weekends, the use is permitted from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. This Fourth of July, Holtan hopes others abide by the regulations.

"I wish people would be more sensitive to other people, be kind."