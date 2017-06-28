Fireworks are causing seizures for 6 year old girl

Lindsay Bailey said she is at her wit's end and scared for her daughter’s life.

“It’s been 60 plus seizures. We've done earplugs, we've done drowning out the sound with ear muffs that you get a monster jam,…we've tried to put things on our windows, we've done it all,” said Bailey.

It is all to help reduce the pain from the loud sound of fireworks her daughter 6-year-old Olivia hears.

“It gets stressful and frustrating and I feel helpless because I can't do anything but give her harsh medications to try to help,” said Bailey.

Olivia was born with Lissencephaly or Smooth Brain, which causes uncontrollable seizures.

“Unfortunately I can't drive around town and ask everybody to stop doing their fireworks. Once the fireworks stop it can take for anywhere to 3 to 4 hours for her to finally smooth out and stop having them. She'll have a couple periodically just to wind down but she's so beat it’s just… not fair,” said Bailey.

Bailey said she just wants people to have compassion for those who live around them.

“I don't expect everybody just to put their life on hold because we have to but the late at night all night the continuous back to back ... the time between them give us time to get her out of the first one,”.

Clinton police said they have issued citations but being overwhelmed they are handling complaints as fast as they can.

The city ordinance for Clinton residents can legally purchase fireworks but they cannot use them.

