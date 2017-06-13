Fireworks company fighting Des Moines' sales restrictions

An Alabama-based company is seeking to block Des Moines from enforcing strict rules limiting the sale of fireworks to industrial zones in the city.

American Promotional Events, which bills itself as the nation's largest distributor of consumer fireworks, filed the petition Monday in Polk County District Court. It seeks an injunction stopping Des Moines from enforcing its ordinance and an emergency hearing where the company would argue the local rules violate state law.

Des Moines attorney Tim Coonan on Tuesday called the petition a "last resort" prompted by the city's limiting of firework sales to industrial areas.

Coonan says the city violated a new state law requiring cities to allow firework sales but letting them limit their use.

Des Moines city attorney Jeffrey Lester says he couldn't comment because he hasn't seen the petition.

