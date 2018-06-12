Fireworks complaints skyrocket in Davenport

The number of fireworks complaints to Davenport Police more than tripled during the first ten days of June compared to the same period last year.

In 2017, police received 13 fireworks calls from June 1 to 10.

During that same period this year, the number jumped to 44 complaints.

The sale of consumer-grade fireworks, and the usage of them on private property, is legal across Iowa from June 1 to June 8 under state law.

However, certain municipalities such as Davenport limit the shooting of fireworks to a far more narrow window, which in Davenport is July 3 and 4.

This means that while it is legal to buy fireworks in Davenport in June, it is illegal to shoot them off then.

People shoot fireworks nonetheless, and police respond to the calls to either issue verbal warnings or citations.

Of the 44 recent complaints in Davenport, one resulted in a written citation and three in a verbal warning.

Police were either unable to find the other 40 complaint locations or the offenders were gone by the time they arrived.