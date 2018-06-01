Fireworks go on sale across Iowa, business leaders urge customers to stay safe

Many people have been patiently waiting to get their hands the day to get your hands on fireworks, well the wait is finally over. Fireworks officially went on sale in Iowa today.

One year ago a fireworks fanatics were finally able to buy bigger fireworks. Crossroads Fireworks, a new permanent fireworks shop in Bettendorf is looking to cash in on the popular hobby.

"We expect to have a lot of traffic in here, a lot of people coming to see what they can find," said Store Manager, Justin Barrlett.

With a lot of foot traffic expected to hit fireworks shops, Barlett says he noticed how many people were setting off fireworks when they weren't supposed to last year.

"We don't want to do the fireworks thing in a way that it causes enough of a backlash that we end up getting the whole thing getting shut down," Barrlett said.

One year after a law allowing people to buy bigger fireworks and there have already been changes that may cause some confusion.

Davenport and Bettendorf do have some differences when it comes to when and where people can use their fireworks.

Both cities and all of Scott County allow you to use fireworks for only 2 days: July 3rd and 4th. Many smaller towns outside of Scott County follow the state law which allows the use of fireworks June 1st through July 8th.

When it comes to selling fireworks, Davenport restricts the use of sales in industrial zones, but Bettendorf does not. No matter what the rules, local firework shops are stressing the importance of staying safe when using fireworks.

"Be safe, follow the instructions, Make sure you don't hurt yourself or cause any damage as long as you use them properly, fireworks are very safe to use, be considerate of your neighbors, if you're going to be setting off fireworks, let them know you're doing it, invite them over make it a neighborhood thing but be considerate," said Barrlett.

With the fourth of July just around the corner, it fireworks fans are expecting a booming season.