Fireworks regulations in Iowa vs. Illinois

Fireworks sales are booming in Iowa with the new legalization. But is it having an impact on a neighboring state with different regulations?

For Iowa, consumer fireworks are now being sold across the state. Cities have the option to regulate their use. In Illinois, there are some approved consumer fireworks and some that are banned, so it can be confusing depending on where you buy and where you plan to set them off.

Rock Island fire officials say, compared to years past, so far they haven't seen much change with the addition of fireworks across the river.

"It's probably every year that way because there are still collar states that sell them like Wisconsin, Missouri. So people can still buy them there then think they can bring them in Illinois and shoot them off," said Chief Jeff Yerkey.

Doing that is still breaking the law with many fireworks in Illinois. Novelties like snakes, sparklers, and smoke bombs are okay. Plus, approved consumer-grade devices including fountains, cakes, and some low-level aerial effects.

"The 200-gram cakes are all aerial repeaters. Some of them, depending on the size, will get up around 20 to 30 feet. Others will reach the 75 to 100-foot mark." said John Norris, owner of Uncle Norm's Fireworks.

What's not allowed are things like bottle rockets, roman candles, firecrackers, and missiles.

"The only difference between the two states is Iowa has no restrictions on any consumer 1.4 product," said Norris.

John Norris has a firework stand in Davenport and in Milan. He says sales are good so far for both. Whether or not Quad Cities area consumers are keeping the different state's regulations straight remains to be seen.

"You want to be safe, you don't want to break the law, and you want to have a good time for yourself and everybody," said Zach Warren, a fireworks customer.

The Illinois Fire Marshal's office has a complete list of approved and prohibited fireworks. CLICK HERE: http://bit.ly/2siWRSW

The Iowa Fire Marshal's office has additional information on the new law on its website as well. CLICK HERE: http://bit.ly/2som2i4

