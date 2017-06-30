Fireworks severely injure stray Iowa kitten

A three-month-old stray kitten now named “Firecracker” faces weeks of recovery after sustaining severe injuries believed to be caused by fireworks exploding in his face.

Jasper County Animal Control picked up Firecracker on Monday and took him to a vet for a broken jaw, severely damaged teeth, and burns around his mouth and nose.

“The vet feels it was fireworks due to the localized, severe injury to his jaw and burns on his upper lip and nose,” said Rachel Long of the Jasper County Animal Rescue League, noting there are no injuries elsewhere on the body.

Long does not know whether the injuries were caused by abuse or an accident.

Parkview Animal Hospital has treated Firecracker, including wiring his jaw.

Long says in a few weeks after he gets medical clearance, the kitten will be available for adoption.