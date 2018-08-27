First 2018 University of Iowa Kid Captain announced

A 10-year-old girl from West Burlington will serve as the first Kid Captain of the 2018 University of Iowa football season.

In 2016 Gwen White had a persistent rash on her hands and arms that led her parents, Kerstin Quattromini and Tom White, to take her to a dermatologist.

She was initially diagnosed with eczema, but when the rash didn't improve weeks later, Gwen was diagnosed with two additional conditions that cause itching. Around the same time, Gwen's parents were notified that she didn't have much energy in gym class.

After taking Gwen to the University of Iowa Stead Family Children's hospital for a biopsy and lab testing, doctors found Gwen had juvenile dermatomyositis, a rare autoimmune disease that caused the immune system to attack the blood vessels throughout the body.

Gwen was then admitted to the hospital, where Iowa's only pediatric rheumatologists started treatment. Although she can't be cured, she's now in medical remission.

Gwen will be the kid captain when the Hawkeyes play against Northern Illinois on September 1.

CLICK HERE to read more about Gwen's story.