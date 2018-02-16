First 60° Day Possible Monday!

We are dealing with chilly temperatures today, but signs of Spring are starting to show up! Next Monday will bring the first major warm up of the season to our area. Highs will easily be in the 60s south of highway 34 and maybe even the Quad Cities! We will continue to melt snow this weekend further helping the cause.

There will be caveat though. A storm system is poised to arrive on Monday. This will bring in the southerly winds and gulf moisture. Thus, widespread moderate to heavy rain is likely and maybe even a rumble of thunder. While severe weather is not expected, we need to watch the rain carefully. The soil is still frozen after the first few inches, so run off with any rain is likely. This could lead to minor flooding.

Regardless, if you've been waiting for the big warm up, you don't have to wait much longer.