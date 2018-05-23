First 90° Day Possible This Week!

Aside from a showers or two NW of the QC this morning heat and humidity will be our weather headline for the holiday weekend. Areas south of I-80 will likely end up with their first 90° day of the year this holiday weekend. To go along with the heat humid conditions will make it feel more like the mid 90s. This will be our first prolonged period with hot and humid conditions this year.

In terms of averages, our first 90° day happens around June 5th so we aren't too far ahead of schedule. Any way you look at it, this will be the warmest we've been since last September.