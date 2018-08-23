First Alert Day- Severe Storms/Heavy Rain

A potent storm system moving into the region will bring showers and thunderstorms with moderate to heavy rain possible late Thursday night through early Friday morning.

Expect a brief break in the action midday through the early afternoon hours, with additional showers and storms late Friday afternoon. Any breaks in cloud cover during this brief period will warm us even more, which will indicate a bigger chance for the possibility of severe weather through the evening hours.

At this point, we are at a MARGINAL to SLIGHT RISK for severe storms. The main threats will be heavy rain, hail and gusty winds, but we cannot rule out isolated tornadoes during the period.

FIRST ALERT DAYS are issued to inform you of inconvenient, hazardous, or potentially dangerous weather in our viewing area--weather that could impact you and your family. Look for frequent updates on air, online, on our social media platforms and on the QC Weather App.