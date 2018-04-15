First Alert Day- Sunday for Snow & Wind Threats

The final piece of a strong storm system that brought us the threat for severe weather Friday, miserable, dreary weather Saturday, will bring the threat for accumulating snowfall and gusty winds for our Sunday.

Drizzle, mist, and fog will be likely during the early morning hours, Sunday before an area of snow moves in from the west from late morning through the afternoon hours. The band of snow will be slow moving, and will likely hang around through the day into the evening hours.

Accumulations will range from several inches north & west of the QC Metro Area, to 1-2 right around the Metro, and less than an inch to the south and east.

Wind will likely remain gusty through the day, with north and northeast winds between 15-30 mph, helping to create low visibilities within the snow.

Roadway temps are still above freezing, so they should mainly be on the wet side, but elevated surfaces and grassy surfaces will likely see the majority of the accumulations.

A First Alert Day is declared when inclement or disruptive weather will impact you and your plans through the day. Look for frequent updates from the First Alert Team.