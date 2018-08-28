First Alert Day: Strong storms & heavy rain possible Tuesday Evening.

A line of strong to severe storms will move into the area from the north & west this evening. Some of the storms could be severe, producing damaging winds, isolated tornadoes, frequent lightning, and the threat for flash flooding.

The arrival timing of the storms looks to be between 7pm-9pm this evening, and persisting through the area thru the overnight hours.

The Storm Prediction Center has the best chance for severe weather along the Hwy 20 corridor, where An Enhanced Risk, (Level 3/5) of severe weather exist. The rest of the QCA is under a Slight Risk, ( Level 2/5.)

The cold front will be slowly crawling across the area Tuesday night, which means some areas could see a training of heavy rainfall. The rain fall totals could exceed 2"-3" inches of rainfall, north of I-80, with a good bet for 1" or so, across most of the QCA.

Stay tuned to the First Alert Weather Team for more information on the storms, and threats for heavy rainfall tonight.