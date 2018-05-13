First Alert Day Sunday

A ***FIRST ALERT DAY*** has been issued for much of the region from Midnight until 6 AM.

Strong storms moved across the region this afternoon and quickly exited to the east. After a brief break in the action this evening, we'll see storms redeveloping again late tonight and continue into early Monday morning. The Storm Prediction Center has put much of the TV6 viewing area at a Marginal to Slight risk for severe storms during this period. The primary threats are damaging winds and large hail, but periods of moderate to heavy rain will also be possible, mainly in the northern half of our viewing area.

The time frame for these storms will be between midnight and 6 AM.

A FIRST ALERT DAY is issued when potentially dangerous weather is expected to impact the area. Stay tuned to TV6 on air, online, on social media platforms and on our News and Weather apps for the latest weather information.