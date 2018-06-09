First Alert Day in effect Saturday Night

***A FIRST ALERT DAY*** will be in effect from 5PM until 2 AM Sunday

After a brief break in our spell of active weather, we’ll see additional showers and thunderstorms redevelop late this afternoon and continue into the evening hours, with some storms possibly becoming strong to severe. The Storm Prediction Center has put the entire TV6 viewing area at SLIGHT to ENHANCED RISK for severe weather this evening and late night. The main threats with these storms will be gusty winds in excess of 60 mph, large hail over 1” in diameter, periods of heavy rain, and isolated tornadoes. We may also see flash flooding concerns during the period. Some of these storms could be fast moving, so be prepared to take shelter in the event severe weather strikes your area.

FIRST ALERT DAYS are issued to inform you of inconvenient, hazardous, or potentially dangerous weather in our viewing area--weather that could impact you and your family. Look for frequent updates on air, online, on our social media platforms and on the QC Weather App.