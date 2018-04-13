First Alert Day issued for isolated severe storms possible this afternoon

FIRST ALERT DAY has been issued for isolated severe storms possible this afternoon.

The Storm Prediction Center has put the entire TV6 viewing area at MARGINAL RISK for the possibility of severe storms this afternoon and evening. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are set to develop after 3 PM, and continue through this evening. The main threats associated with these storms will be hail up to 1" in diameter, and gusty winds in excess of 40 mph. Pockets of brief heavy rain may also be possible during the period. The severe weather threat should extend into the late night hours, coming to an end around Midnight. We'll be keeping an eye on any changes that may occur during this period.

FIRST ALERT DAYS are issued to inform you of inconvenient, hazardous, or potentially dangerous weather in our viewing area--weather that could impact you and your family. Look for frequent updates on air, online, on our social media platforms and on the QC Weather App.

