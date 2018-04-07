First Alert Day: Accumulating Snow Arrives Sunday Evening

After a cold Saturday morning across the QCA, which featured near record low temperatures, we now turn our attention towards the potential of accumulating snowfall for our Sunday evening into Monday morning.

A storm system currently situated over the West coast, will move our way during the day on Sunday. Plenty of moisture will accompany this system, and with the cold air, will lead to the potential for widespread accumulating snowfall across the area.

As of Saturday morning, the current timing would put snow moving into our western communities sometime after 3pm, and spreading across the rest of the area from west to east, through about 6pm, Sunday.

Periods of light to moderate snow appear likely from Sunday evening, into the overnight hours, and even into Monday morning, as the disturbance moves south across the area. The snow should begin to wrap up after mid morning, with just a few flurries or sprinkles by Monday afternoon.

The current data is pointing to the potential for a widespread 1"-3" inches of accumulation across the region, with the far, northwestern half of the area, seeing the potential of isolated higher amounts of 3"-5".

While not a blockbuster system, like a few weekends ago, some travel issues are possible, especially during the height of any snow, due to some snow covered secondary roads, and lowered visibilities.

