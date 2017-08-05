First Female African-American Mayor in Iowa History, celebrates her 84th birthday,

A celebration for a former Clinton mayor, LaMetta Wynn turned 84 yesterday. She is the first black mayor to be elected in Iowa history.

Dozens of people from the Clinton area came to celebrate what they call a prestigious life; they say Wynn is an important piece to the Clinton community.

“It's really fantastic because I feel that my mom deserves it,” said Wynn’s daughter, Debra Monner.

“She's always served by example she was a wonderful nurse people still come up to her today and say she took care of their mother, father child, son in the hospital,” said family friend Jennifer Graff.

Wynn served the Clinton area for 12 years, but although she’s had a few health problems over the past few months, after a lifetime of service, it was time to pay her back.

“It just means a lot that they would everyone would take their time to come here just to say happy birthday to me I appreciate it,” Wynn said.