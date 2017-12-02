First Inch Of Snow Next Week?

If you're reading this don't get overly excited. It is still a long way off, but changes are coming.

A major weather pattern shift is on the way next week. It will certainly feel like winter by next Tuesday, but it won't look like it at least early in the week.

Temps will be below normal most of next week and a couple clipper systems will impact the upper midwest. While it is still a week away the major models (GFS and Euro) are hinting at next Thursday/Friday for a clipper to move through the midwest. Timing and strength have and will continue to vary from run to run with each model.

Bottom line we are watching late next week for our first possible inch of snow, but it is way too far out to put out a confident forecast with more numbers and timing. Stay tuned!