First Jumping Worm Appearance Confirmed in Iowa

An invasive species of earthworm was recently confirmed in Dubuque and Muscatine counties by Iowa State University Extension and Outreach specialists in entomology and nematology.

This species of earthworm, commonly known as jumping worm (Amynthas spp.), was not known to reside in Iowa habitats until now, although it has been confirmed in nearby states.

Dubuque County soil samples with worms were received by the Iowa State University Plant and Insect Diagnostic Clinic, and the earthworms in the soil were confirmed to be jumping worms. An infestation in Muscatine County was confirmed by a submitted photo.

Jumping worm is most identifiable by its vigorous wriggling and thrashing behavior when picked up or disturbed. These worms behave more like snakes than worms. Jumping worms can grow from 1.5 inches to eight inches in length. Identifiable characteristics of the jumping worm include a cloudy-white and smooth narrow band (clitellum) that surrounds the entire circumference of the body.

